Larsson (finger) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Larsson is dealing with a left middle finger issue but is likely to play Saturday. The second-year swingman has started five consecutive games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 28.4 minutes per contest during that stretch.

