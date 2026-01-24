Heat's Pelle Larsson: Likely to play vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson (finger) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Larsson is dealing with a left middle finger issue but is likely to play Saturday. The second-year swingman has started five consecutive games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 28.4 minutes per contest during that stretch.
