Larsson provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 93-79 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Larsson contributed a solid stat line while finishing as one of five Heat players to score in double figures. He also tied the team-high marks in rebounds and assists. Over two Summer League appearances, Larsson has totaled 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 51 minutes.