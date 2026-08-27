Larsson dropped 31 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-14 FT) and five rebounds for Sweden in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Larsson is leaving a strong impression while getting reps overseas this offseason, as his pathway to minutes for the Heat during the upcoming season has another obstacle following the signing of Klay Thompson. Larsson should still have an Opening Night role on the wing, as his main competition for playing time otherwise looks to be rookie second-rounder Ryan Conwell and a mostly unproven Myron Gardner.