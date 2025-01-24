Larsson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
The rookie out of Arizona will start for the first time in his career. He's averaging 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 13.0 minutes per game this season, but he's likely to see an expanded role as a starter.
