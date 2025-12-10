Larsson's X-rays on his sprained left ankle came back negative, and he'll undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsson sustained the ankle injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's 117-108 NBA Cup quarterfinals loss to the Magic and was unable to return. He finished with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes. The Heat will determine the severity of the injury Wednesday, and his next chance to play comes Sunday against the loser of the Knicks vs. Raptors matchup Tuesday.