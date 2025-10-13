Larsson looked good through 21 minutes as a starter during Sunday's exhibition, registering 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two triples, two steals and four turnovers.

Larsson made the most of some increased opportunity Sunday with Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio all getting hit with a rest day, but he'll likely return to a limited reserve role for Monday's exhibition in Atlanta.