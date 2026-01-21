Larsson accumulated 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 victory over the Kings.

Larsson found his way back into the starting lineup, as the first unit slid over and slotted him in to replace Kel-el Ware (hamstring). Although not yet relevant in fantasy, Larsson has shown improvement over his rookie season, averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds over 36 games.