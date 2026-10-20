Larsson (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Larsson sat out the Heat's last two preseason games due to an illness, though he's ready to go for the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old swingman took a step forward in the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 26.4 minutes per game across 70 regular-season appearances (54 starts). He figures to be one of the first men off the Heat's bench in 2026-27.