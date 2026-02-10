site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Out again Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Anthony Chiang of the Miami HeraldLarsson (elbow) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsson will be sidelined for a third straight game and will now get an extended rest through the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time to face the Hawks on Feb. 20.
