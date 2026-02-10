default-cbs-image
Anthony Chiang of the Miami HeraldLarsson (elbow) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsson will be sidelined for a third straight game and will now get an extended rest through the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time to face the Hawks on Feb. 20.

