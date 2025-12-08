site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Practices Monday
RotoWire Staff
Larsson (hip) practiced Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat will provide an official injury designation for Larsson prior to Tuesday's game against the Magic. For now, the forward can be tentatively considered questionable to play.
