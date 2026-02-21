Larsson (finger) tallied 12 points (6-9 FG), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes Friday in the Heat's 128-97 win over the Hawks.

Miami welcomed back two key rotation pieces for its first contest out of the All-Star break, as Larsson was back in action following a three-game absence and Tyler Herro (ribs) returned following a 15-game absence. Herro led the scoring charge for Miami with 24 points in his 23 minutes, but it was Larsson who moved back into the starting five and ended up seeing the heavier workload. Expect Herro to eventually take back a spot in the first unit, but Larsson should be in line for at least one more start Saturday versus the Grizzlies. Larsson should have a path to another 30-minute workload, as Miami will have some extra playing time to go around with Davion Mitchell (illness) listed as doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set.