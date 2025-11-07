Larsson has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against Charlotte with an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat are likely to see how Larsson is feeling following pregame warmups before clarifying his status. He has started five consecutive games, so one of Jaime Jaquez or Nikola Jovic would likely get the starting nod if Larsson is unable to suit up.