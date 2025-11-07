Heat's Pelle Larsson: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against Charlotte with an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat are likely to see how Larsson is feeling following pregame warmups before clarifying his status. He has started five consecutive games, so one of Jaime Jaquez or Nikola Jovic would likely get the starting nod if Larsson is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Hits for 17 in Sunday's start•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Starting sans Powell•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Returns to reserve role•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Nets 14 points in 21 minutes•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Cleared to play vs. San Antonio•