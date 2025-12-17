site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Remains out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Larsson (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Nets.
Larsson was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle back on Dec. 10 and has yet to return to practice for Miami. He can considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics.
