Larsson (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Raptors.
Larsson's absence streak will extend to three games Thursday after being downgraded from doubtful to out due to a sprained right ankle. The rookie forward's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Detroit.
