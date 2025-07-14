Larsson posted 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 92-72 loss to the Cavaliers.

Larsson was able to put together a respectable offensive performance, despite logging only six shot attempts, and finished as one of three players in double figures for Miami. Larsson will likely have one final game at Summer League, as he is expected to leave to join Sweden's national team after the Heat's Summer League game Monday. He is also expected to play in EuroBasket later this offseason.