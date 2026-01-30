Larsson supplied 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 win over the Bulls.

With both Davion Mitchell (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (ribs) nursing injuries, Larsson has been flirting with 30 minutes per contest, and he's made the most of the increased opportunity. Over the past four, Larsson has been a late-round producer with averages of 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game.