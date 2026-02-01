Heat's Pelle Larsson: Sets career high in steals Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and five steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Bulls.
Larsson finished Saturday's game as the Heat's leading scorer while also setting a career high with five swipes. He has scored in double digits in six of his last 10 outings (all starts), and over that span he has averaged 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 29.2 minutes per game.
