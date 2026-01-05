Larsson exited Sunday's game against the Pelicans in the third quarter with a left middle finger injury, but he returned with 8:48 remaining in the fourth.

Larsson checked out of Sunday's contest with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. However, the finger injury isn't severe enough to keep him out for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Larsson had previously missed the Heat's last two games due to a sprained right ankle.