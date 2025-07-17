Heat's Pelle Larsson: Shut down for rest of Summer League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson (not injury related) has played his last game during this Las Vegas Summer League, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsson's 24-point performance in Monday's win against the Celtics will be his last appearance during the Las Vegas Summer League. The Arizona product played well during his stint in Las Vegas, scoring 14 points or more in each game he played while shooting 50 percent from the floor.