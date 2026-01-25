Larsson racked up 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 147-116 win over the Jazz.

The second-year wing didn't seem bothered by the finger issue that landed him on the injury report Friday. Larsson has started six straight games, scoring at least 16 points in three of them while averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 boards in 27.8 minutes, but Saturday's three-pointers were his first during that stretch.