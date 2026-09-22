Larsson is expected to compete for Miami's starting shooting guard job during the preseason, though Klay Thompson enters camp as the clear front-runner, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Thompson's high-volume perimeter shooting makes him an especially appealing fit alongside Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, potentially leaving Larsson in a reserve role to begin the campaign. Larsson could still have an opportunity to carve out a meaningful spot in the Heat's rotation even if he doesn't win the starting job.