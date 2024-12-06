Larsson turned his ankle in Friday's practice, and his status for Saturday's game against the Suns will be updated after he undergoes testing, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsson's status will remain something to monitor as the club is expected to provide an update Friday. However, he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday until that update comes. The rookie has played double-digit minutes in each of the Heat's last seven outings, during which he averaged 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 20.0 minutes per contest.