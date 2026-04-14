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Heat's Pelle Larsson: Upgraded to probable
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1 min read
Larsson (leg) is probable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Hornets.
Larsson was previously considered questionable, so he's trending in the right direction. The forward averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 70 regular-season appearances.
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