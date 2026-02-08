Heat's Pelle Larsson: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson (elbow) will not play Sunday against the Wizards.
Larsson was previously listed as doubtful, so it's not a surprise to see this news. He can be considered questionable for the second leg of this back-to-back set Monday against the Jazz.
