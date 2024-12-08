Larsson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Larsson will miss both games in the Heat's back-to-back set after spraining his right ankle during Friday's practice. The rookie's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Raptors.
