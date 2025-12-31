Larsson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and won't travel to Detroit for Thursday's game, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Heralds=20 reports.

Larsson will miss Thursday's contest due to a sprained right ankle he sustained in Monday's win over Denver. His next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday in Miami against the Timberwolves. With the second-year swingman sidelined, Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for an uptick in minutes Thursday.