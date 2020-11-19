Achiuwa was selected by the Heat with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Achiuwa joins the defending Eastern Conference champs, so he'll have to earn his spot in the team's already deep rotation. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Memphis averaged a double-double during his freshman season, so he should be able to slide in relatively nicely to the Heat's power forward rotation. Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game on 49.3 percent shooting during his lone season with Memphis.