Achiuwa had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two steals in Monday night's loss to the Clippers.

It was not a great loss for Miami, as the Clippers were without a number of regulars, including Patrick Beverley (rest), Paul George (toe) and Kawhi Leonard (leg). Achiuwa played double-digit minutes (12) for the first time since Feb. 5, and his two steals matched a season high. The rookie out of Memphis has some long-term fantasy appeal, but he's unlikely to be worth a roster spot this season, barring an injury or two to the Heat frontcourt.