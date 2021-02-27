Achiuwa (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Heat's 124-116 win over the Jazz.

Considering Achiuwa had been received single-digit minutes in six of the Heat's 10 games, his move out of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation wasn't overly surprising. Though Achiuwa plays different positions than both Avery Bradley (calf) and Tyler Herro (hip), their impending returns could create a domino effect that results in Andre Iguodala, KZ Okpala and Duncan Robinson logging more playing time at power forward at the rookie's expense. For that reason, Achiuwa looks unlikely to bring value in single-season formats when the Heat are at full strength, though his outlook is dynasty leagues is largely unchanged.