Achiuwa had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday night's overtime loss to Golden State.

After his minutes waned in Week 8, Achiuwa is back to playing double-digit minutes in each of the Heat's last two games. He's still not holding a large enough role to warrant fantasy attention, but the rookie has shown some encouraging flashes this season and is a player worth monitoring in dynasty formats.