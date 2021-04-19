Achiuwa will start Monday's game against Houston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Achiuwa will make his first start since mid-January with Bam Adebayo (knee) sidelined. The rookie should have a shot at increased production Monday after he had seen just 11.5 minutes per game in his last five outings.
