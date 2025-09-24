Achiuwa agreed to a one-year deal with the Heat on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After stints with the Knicks and Raptors, Achiuwa returns to the franchise that drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Achiuwa will give the Heat some much-needed depth behind Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. The versatile big man holds career regular-season averages of 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks.