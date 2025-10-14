Heat's Precious Achiuwa: Logs nine minutes in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa totaled four points (2-4 FG) and six rebounds in nine minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Hawks.
After agreeing to a one-year deal with the Heat during the offseason, Achiuwa will likely be battling for backup center minutes. Across four preseason appearances, Achiuwa has offered very little during his time on the court, averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.
