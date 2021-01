Achiuwa scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks across 20 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets.

The Heat were down by a large margin for much of the game, giving Achiuwa a chance for some extra run. He was particularly solid on the defensive side of floor, combining to record five blocks and steals. As the Heat welcome back more of their rotation players in the near future, Achiuwa's role figures to only shrink further.