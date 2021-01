Achiuwa will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 21-year-old started the past two games and averaged a double-double, but he'll shift back to the bench with Bam Adebayo (COVID-19 protocols) rejoining Miami's frontcourt Saturday. Achiuwa will have a lessened role off the bench but should still be a part of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.