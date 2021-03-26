Achiuwa recorded two points (1-4 FG), one rebound and one block during Thursday's loss to Portland.
The rookie was a non-factor in this one, as Achiuwa also finished a minus-nine in point differential over 14 minutes of action. Achiuwa has totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds over his past five games.
