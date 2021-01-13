Achiuwa posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

With Miami down to just eight available players Tuesday, the rookie first-round pick entered the starting five for the first time and turned in career highs across the board. Achiuwa's stat line was largely underwhelming for the first three and a half quarters, but he came alive late in the contest. Over the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime, Achiuwa collected six of his rebounds and scored eight of his points. Miami is expected to be shorthanded in its rematch with Philadelphia on Thursday, so Achiuwa should once again be in store for elevated minutes.