Achiuwa will come off the bench Wednesday at San Antonio.
The 21-year-old started Monday against Houston and put up eight points (4-11 FG), 11 rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench Wednesday with Bam Adebayo (knee) returning to action. Dewayne Dedmon (COVID-19 protocols) is also available, so Achiuwa figures to have a minor role off the bench for Miami.
