Achiuwa delivered 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and a block across 42 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Achiuwa took advantage of the fact that the Heat rested several regulars and made his presence felt in what was his first start since April 19, pacing the Heat in points and also recording his third double-double of the season. It's worth noting the rookie had three double-doubles in four starts this season, so the upside is there, but he's not expected to see major minutes during the Heat's upcoming playoff run.