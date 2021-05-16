Achiuwa will start Sunday's game against Detroit, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
The rookie hasn't been used much lately, but he'll enter the starting five with a number of regulars, including Bam Adebayo, taking the night off. It will be Achiuwa's first start since April 19, when he played 29 minutes and finished with eight points and 11 boards in a win over Houston.
