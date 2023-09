The Heat signed Hampton to a two-way contract Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Hampton made 47 NBA appearances between the Magic and Pistons in 2022-23, averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.0 minutes. The 22-year-old guard will take Jamaree Bouyea's two-way spot and should split time between the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League next season.