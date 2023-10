Hampton tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal during Friday's 110-104 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Hampton returned to action Friday after missing the previous three contests with hip and hamstring injuries. He led Miami in scoring despite coming off the bench. Hampton isn't expected to receive a significant role for the Heat this season.