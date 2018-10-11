Heat's Raphiael Putney: Joins Heat

Putney signed a contract with the Heat on Thursday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado.com reports.

The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, though it's likely a non-guaranteed preseason tryout. Putney played in the G-League last season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes.