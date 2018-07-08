Heat's Rashad Vaughn: Solid shooting performance in loss
Vaughn produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during the Heat's 110-84 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The fourth-year wing was sharp from the field while checking off all the other boxes on the stat sheet as well. Vaughn has had limited opportunity in his first three NBA seasons, topping out at 14.3 minutes per contest in his rookie 2015-16 campaign in Milwaukee. Still only 21 years of age, he'll look to parlay an impressive summer league showing into a training camp invite.
