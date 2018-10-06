Heat's Rodney McGruder: Another strong effort in preseason loss
McGruder finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason loss to the Wizards.
McGruder had his third strong outing of the preseason as he continues to benefit from a number of injuries to other players. McGruder will simply be looking to stay healthy for the majority of the season after a derailed 2017-18. He will be battling to see enough court time to warrant any real value and is more of a deep league option at this stage.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Posts 12 points in start•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Pours in 15 during preseason start•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Sunday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.