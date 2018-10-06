Heat's Rodney McGruder: Another strong effort in preseason loss

McGruder finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason loss to the Wizards.

McGruder had his third strong outing of the preseason as he continues to benefit from a number of injuries to other players. McGruder will simply be looking to stay healthy for the majority of the season after a derailed 2017-18. He will be battling to see enough court time to warrant any real value and is more of a deep league option at this stage.