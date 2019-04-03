Heat's Rodney McGruder: Available Wednesday

McGruder (knee) is available Wednesday against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder has been out since March 18 while dealing with left knee soreness, but he's finally available to make his return. Since the new year, he's averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.6 minutes.

