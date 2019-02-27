Heat's Rodney McGruder: Back in action Wednesday

McGruder (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

McGruder was absent for Monday's loss to the Suns due to a right knee contusion but has been cleared to play after taking part in Tuesday's practice. Expect McGruder to take on his usual role of 15-to-20 minutes off the bench Wednesday.

