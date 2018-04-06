Heat's Rodney McGruder: Coming off bench Friday

McGruder will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder drew somewhat of an unexpected start during the Heat's last game as a result of various injuries to other players. But, with the team healthier Friday, McGruder will head back to his usual role.

