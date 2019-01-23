Heat's Rodney McGruder: Coming off bench Wednesday
McGruder will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
McGruder went scoreless in eight minutes against the Celtics on Monday and now will come off the bench for the first time this season after starting 44 games. His minutes have slowly been dwindling, so it's not surprising to see head coach Erik Spoelstra switching things up. Tyler Johnson will get the start Wednesday in place of McGruder.
