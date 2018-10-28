Heat's Rodney McGruder: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory

McGruder finished with 14 points 5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

McGruder kept his foot on the gas Saturday, recording a double-double in 33 minutes of playing time. McGruder has been one of the real surprises this season, greatly exceeding the expectations of many. Justise Winslow made his return in this game and could eventually cut into the playing time of McGruder. That being said, the coaching staff do seem enamored with McGruder and his recent play certainly should afford him the opportunity to continue to see big minutes.