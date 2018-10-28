Heat's Rodney McGruder: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory
McGruder finished with 14 points 5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.
McGruder kept his foot on the gas Saturday, recording a double-double in 33 minutes of playing time. McGruder has been one of the real surprises this season, greatly exceeding the expectations of many. Justise Winslow made his return in this game and could eventually cut into the playing time of McGruder. That being said, the coaching staff do seem enamored with McGruder and his recent play certainly should afford him the opportunity to continue to see big minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 19 in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: First career double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday's opener•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Expected to play Friday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...